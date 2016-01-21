This New Pet Shop Boys Track is a Screamer and You Need to Hear It Now

Basically, everyone, what you always need to remember, whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever you’re doing is this: the Pet Shop Boys are the best band to ever come out of the UK. Ever. Don’t even mention the Beatles. Don’t even think about it. The Rolling Stones? No thanks, grandad. Honestly, name us another band in the world who’ve got tunes as good as “It’s a Sin” or “Suburbia” or “Love Comes Quickly” or “Heart” or…I could go on all day really.

Still, amazingly, exactly thirty years to the day since “West End Girls” hit the no.1 spot in the UK charts, the lads are back with new single “Inner Sanctum” and goodness me, it’s an absolute Berghian-ready techno belter that sounds bigger than the Burj Khalifa tower. According to the Quietus “Inner Sanctum” is the first track to be heard from the upcoming Super album, and Chris and Neil have once again hooked up with producer Stuart Price (AKA Jacques Lu Cont). Which is very good news indeed. The main thing is this: the Pet Shop Boys have given us the hugest tune of 2016 so far. Check it out below:

Super is released on April 1st via x2 Records

