this-onlyfans-account-is-saving-endangered-species-with-mating-content

To celebrate National Endangered Species Day, the Quick Response Fund for Nature (QRFN) launched an OnlyFans account. Yes, that OnlyFans.

But instead of spicy human content, subscribers get Aldabra tortoises going “slow and steady,” blue iguanas putting in work, and lemurs doing their best “I like to move it” impression. Welcome to OnlyEndangereds—conservation with just enough kink to get your attention.

Videos by VICE

The idea came after the team read an article about blue iguanas mating in the Cayman Islands—on land protected through a QRFN-supported project. “Quick Response Fund for Nature (QRFN) had provided a grant to support the expansion of the Salina Reserve there, so it struck us that the article was a great example of why our work matters,” said Dave Loew, an advisor with RESOLVE.

“By protecting habitats like the Salina Reserve, QRFN is not just saving land — we’re creating the conditions that allow rare and endangered species to survive and reproduce in the wild.”

OnlyEndangereds: An OnlyFans Account to Help Save Endangered Species

The team saw an opportunity to tell that story differently. “The ‘aha’ moment was realizing that these rare glimpses of survival…could tell a bigger story,” Loew explained. “And maybe, if we presented it with a bit of humor and edge, we could reach new audiences.”

So they leaned all the way in. OnlyEndangereds offers cheeky video and photo content—#OnlyRhinos, anyone?—for a few bucks and up, with 100% of proceeds going toward land conservation. “OnlyEndangereds uses humor to get people’s attention, but the goal is very real,” said QRFN Manager Sanjiv Fernando.

“Raise awareness and raise funds to protect habitat before it’s too late.”

Play video

QRFN’s edge is speed. The group funds land acquisitions on a rolling basis, often acting within tight windows to secure territory for at-risk species. “We’ve protected 64 sites in 23 countries…over 90,000 acres of critical habitat,” Fernando said.

“But to keep doing that, we need flexible funding—and this campaign is one way we’re trying to build more support.”

Some of the campaign’s breakout stars include Headwaters Rainfrogs—called the “most cinematic” by Fernando—as well as rhinos “putting the ‘horn’ in ‘horny,’” and Aldabra tortoises trying their best to win the race against extinction.

“We knew it was an unexpected choice, and that’s why we went with it,” said Carly Vynne, Chief Program Officer at RESOLVE.

“OnlyFans has helped normalize people paying to support content they care about. With OnlyEndangereds, we’re asking them to extend that to species that need our help to survive.”