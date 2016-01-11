This Pizzeria Will Give You Free Pizza for a Year If You Catch Their Burglar

The Wild West was famous for the rewards its saloon owners offered to catch bandits who swung into town, committed a heinous crime, and then vanished in a cloud of horse-hoof-generated dust.

But never has the West seen a reward like this one: A pizza place in Denver called Kaos is now offering free pizza for an entire year to anyone who can help police find the thief who recently burglarized the business.

The pizza place posted a clip from their surveillance video on Facebook. According to local authorities, the assailant is a tall white male with a shaved head. He committed the crime around 4:30 AM last weekend, entering through a back window: The video shows the master thief walking up to a cash register and removing a wad of bills. Kaos Pizzeria’s owner, Patrick White, reports that $1,000 in cash was taken from two registers.

Please SHARE THIS POST and help us catch a thief! Tall white male, shaved head, approx 6’2″. Wanted for burglary of Kaos… Posted by Kaos Pizzeria on Monday, January 4, 2016

“What is so disturbing about this is how nonchalantly he just walks onto the property,” White said. “I have a lot of female employees, it makes everyone nervous. It really brings morale down.”

Apparently, the thief who struck at Kaos has also been tied to several neighborhood burglaries.

Not one to leave the investigation solely up to local authorities, White is getting relying on a tried-and-true method of apprehending criminals: the reward. With a doughy twist.

“Our reward is free pizza for a year. An unlimited amount. You can come in every day and get free pizza,” he said.

White’s not kidding. He says his pizza business has been burglarized three times recently.

“We just want this to stop,” White said. “There are too many burglaries.” He points out that nearly every business on the street on which his pizza place is located has been burglarized of late.

Will love of pizza motivate Denverites to turn the bandit in, thereby sating their sauce-and-cheese urges while keeping the streets safer?

Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, this story could spawn a whole new genre of cinema. You’ve heard of the spaghetti Western? Well, get ready for the pizza Western. Cheesy, gooey, and oily—it’s a riveting tale, indeed.