This Ridiculous Asus Gaming Phone Comes With an External Cooler

This year’s Computex, a computer hardware trade show in Taipei, is underway and full of new gizmos covered in glowing LEDs. One of the most over-the-top pieces of technology we’ve seen at the show so far is Asus’ ROG Phone, named after the company’s PC gaming hardware brand Republic of Gamers.

Announced today, the ROG phone is Asus’s new smartphone built and designed specifically with mobile gaming in mind. You know Asus is serious about crunching pixels and pwning noobs on the ROG Phone because every devices comes packaged with a clip-on heatsink and fan. The back of the phone’s case already features a built-in heatsink, but no, that’s just not enough. This phone just games too damn hard.

For some of us, the mental image of mobile gaming is still somewhere between Words With Friends and Flappy Bird, but fully featured games have come a long way on mobile devices. The best example is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the battle-royale multiplayer shooter that dominated the world last year. Earlier this year, a fully playable version of PUBG came to mobile devices.

Asus is designing its phone with that experience in mind and has made some thoughtful design decisions, like adding charging and headphones ports to the right side of the phone’s body, where they’ll hang freely when the phone is being held in landscape mode for gaming. Asus has added shoulder bumper buttons to the phone body, and it has plans for a line of accessories and control handles that will turn your cell phone into a nifty mobile gaming machine akin to the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re interested in the specs, the ROG Phone has: 2.96 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile processor; Adreno 630 GPU; six-inch 18:9 AMOLED with 108.6 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

The ROG Phone will be available this summer, but there’s no announcement on the price just yet.