This Study Created America’s ‘Ideal’ OF Model

What people type into a search bar when nobody’s watching is probably the closest thing we have to a national diary. A new analysis by OnlyGuider, an OnlyFans search engine, mined millions of searches across 49 countries and used AI psychology to map the sexual psyche of each nation.

The top categories for American users were: Asian, Blonde, Trans, Big Tits, Milf, Latina, Redhead, Goth, Pornstar, and Big Ass. It’s a lineup that reads like a mashup of stereotypes, porn tropes, and unresolved national contradictions.

Racialized desire jumps out immediately. Searches for “Asian” and “Latina” carry decades of history—Orientalist fantasies, immigrant fetishization, and stereotypes that eroticize difference while keeping it at arm’s length. These aren’t neutral labels; they’re projections of cultural narratives that America still hasn’t unpacked.

Body ideals dominate, too. “Big Tits,” “Big Ass,” and “Pornstar” are all about exaggerated display, not intimacy. They reflect how porn aesthetics have colonized mainstream erotic imagination, turning intimacy into angles, enhancements, and hyperbole.

The nostalgia baked into “Pornstar” also points to a craving for something curated and recognizable, the classic fantasy of adult entertainment.

Then there’s identity. The inclusion of “Trans” signals a profound contradiction. Public discourse around trans issues in the U.S. is fraught, but private searches suggest desire is far more fluid. Curiosity, taboo, and fascination collide here, showing how fantasy can become a safer space to explore what politics resists.

“Milf” occupies its own corner—less about older women per se and more about a longing for authority, comfort, and suburban mythology wrapped in erotic packaging.

Even the outlier categories tell us something. “Goth” and “Redhead” speak to a hunger for rebellion, rarity, and intensity—fantasies that promise something outside the polished mainstream. They’re shorthand for danger, unpredictability, and edge, all things the sanitized American cultural machine tends to flatten.

Taken together, these categories sketch a national psyche caught between spectacle and shame, diversity and fetishization, curiosity and repression. OnlyGuider’s AI even generated a digital “ideal American OnlyFans creator”: a blonde, hyper-stylized Asian woman with exaggerated curves, a tan, and a star-spangled bikini. It’s pornified patriotism with a digital tan—and somehow, it tracks.

Americans may preach freedom and equality, but their search history tells a murkier story—one where desire doubles as confession, and fantasy fills the gaps that reality still can’t reconcile.