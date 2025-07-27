This Temporary Tattoo Can Tell If Your Drink’s Been Spiked

Science has finally caught up to the grim reality of nightlife. Researchers in South Korea, publishing their findings in the American Chemical Society, have invented a temporary tattoo that can detect if a drink has been spiked. And it works faster than the shady creep who has been eyeing your Chardonnay.

The tattoo resembles a decorative sticker. It’s loaded with chemical sensors that can sniff out GHB, one of the most common drugs used in drink spiking. Just dip your finger into your drink, touch the sticker, and if it turns red, it means your drink has been spiked.

The researchers placed a mold over a thin plastic film decorated with tattoo-like designs. They then poured a gel-like mixture into the mold that contained a chemical receptor that turns red when it detects GHB.

They cover the back of the temporary tattoo with a diluted glue solution, so all the user has to do is stick it on, just like the temporary tattoos they used as a kid. Researchers then tested the sticker’s ability to detect GHB in a wide range of drinks, including coffee, whiskey, beer, vodka, and soju, a type of alcoholic beverage popular in South Korea.

The technology behind it is pretty brilliant. It detects GHB at microscopic levels, well before it would take effect. The red warning mark it reveals provides results in one second and remains in place for up to 30 days, offering physical evidence in case legal action is needed later. You could show up to court with proof still stuck to your arm.

Unlike existing drink test strips or coasters, which are not discreet in a lively bar setting, this tattoo operates discreetly. It’s inexpensive, and the best part is that you don’t need to wait around for results, as your friends are rapidly chugging and getting blasted before your eyes.

The developers say this tattoo is cheap to produce and could be available soon, which is excellent news for anyone who wants to go out without needing a lab kit or a bodyguard.