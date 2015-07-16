Throwing Stones & Molotov Cocktails: Greek Debt Crisis (Dispatch 2)

Clashes broke out in Greece on July 15 during demonstrations in Syntagma Square that were organized by labor unions, anarchist groups, the Greek Communist Party, and the youth wing of the governing leftist party, Syriza. The protests took place as the Greek parliament was set to vote on a $96 billion deal that the country’s government had negotiated with its European creditors.

Tensions flared when demonstrators began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails toward policemen, at which point officers responded by deploying stun grenades and tear gas. Authorities later reported that more than 50 protesters were arrested.

