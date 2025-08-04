TikTok’s Latest Obsession? Massive Iced Coffee Buckets.

Are you so addicted to caffeine that you’d prefer a bucket of iced coffee over a 16-oz cup? Well, you can actually order just that.

That’s right: coffee buckets are the latest and greatest trend. As someone who survives off a minimum of three cups of coffee (don’t lecture me) per day, this is where I thrive.

Local coffee shops across the U.S. are now selling clear, plastic 32-oz buckets of iced coffee to customers. You can add whatever sweeteners, milks, or flavors you want.

Think: a rum bucket, but filled with your favorite iced coffee. Sounds like a dream-come-true to me.

Iced Coffee Buckets Are Trending

If you’re on social media, you might have already seen people posting their iced coffee buckets as if they’re the latest and greatest accessory. Take the video below, for instance.

“Bucket of iced coffee secured,” the girl in the video said with a laugh as she held the drink up to the screen, showcasing its enormous size.

The comments on the TikTok are hilarious—and extremely relatable.

“Are you trying to kidnap me?” one person asked.

Another commented, “Ma’am…I am a married woman…how dare you flirt with me 🙄🙄🙄”

A third joked that they were Googling “bucket coffee near me locations.”

As for the masterminds behind this trend—or those adapting to it—well, I’d like to personally thank you myself.

One coffee shop owner in Missouri spoke with Better Homes & Gardens about how their shop has accommodated this growing demand.

“Any of our lattes can be made in a bucket, as long as it’s iced and it [consists of] four shots of espresso, ice, eight to 10 ounces of milk, and then whatever syrups go with the flavor that they selected—and then we also offer a cold foam topping,” Brittany Stier, co-owner of Noctua Coffee, told the outlet. “Our most popular [bucket] right now is the Blueberry Muffin. We do a blueberry syrup, and then we add brown sugar to give it that kind of muffin-y flavor, and then we top it with our cold foam and cinnamon.”

Honestly, I’d cross states for that treat.

How Much Coffee Is Too Much Coffee?

You might be wondering…is a 32-oz bucket of iced coffee pushing us past our daily caffeine limits? Well, not necessarily.

“For most adults, the FDA has cited 400 milligrams* a day—that’s about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee—as an amount not generally associated with negative effects,” the FDA reports on its website. “However, there is wide variation in both how sensitive people are to the effects of caffeine and how fast they eliminate it from the body.”

If you’re sensitive to caffeine, you might want to avoid these glorious bucketts—or at least share them with a loved one. Not to mention, many of these drinks also include a ton of sugar and milk.

Either way, just make sure you’re not like me and you actually drink enough water throughout the day, especially when it’s hot outside.

Oh, and quick tip: make sure you don’t venture too far from the nearest bathroom.