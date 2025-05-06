Till Debt Do Us Part: Couples Are Staying Together Because They Can’t Afford to Break Up

Forget fairytale endings—some couples are sticking together not out of love, but because splitting up would destroy their finances.

A new national survey from Self Financial found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans in relationships would leave their partner if they could do it without going broke. The poll, which surveyed over 1,000 U.S. adults, highlights a growing trend: economic codependence is keeping unhappy couples together.

“While no one likes the idea of having to stay with a partner for financial reasons, for some this may be the only way to financially keep their head above water,” said Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, in an interview with Newsweek.

With rent, groceries, and basic living expenses rising, relationships are becoming less about compatibility and more about cost-sharing. In high-expense cities like New York, the price of going solo is staggering. According to financial app Frich, Manhattan couples who cohabitate save over $50,000 a year by staying together. That’s not love—it’s financial strategy.

Unhappy Couples Can’t Afford to Break Up Anymore

The numbers are especially bleak for Gen Z. Frich’s survey shows that the average breakup sets a Zoomer back $3,862, between retail therapy, solo rent, and rebound getaways. One in five admitted to spending nearly $2,000 on a post-breakup vacation alone. And 40% said they’d move in with a partner before they were ready just to save on rent.

Even when couples stay together, money still causes friction. The Self Financial survey found that 86% of respondents had fought with their partner about money, and 41% said finances directly contributed to a breakup.

Staying in a relationship to save cash might seem practical in the short term, but experts warn it can backfire. “The longer the separation is delayed, the more financially entangled both individuals become,” Beene explained.

And that’s the catch—by trying to avoid financial chaos, couples may end up making it worse.

The findings reflect a broader reality: money shapes modern love far more than most people want to admit. Economic pressure doesn’t just affect when people move in together or get married—it also influences whether they feel they can afford to leave.

Love may not cost a thing, but breaking up in 2025 definitely does. And for a growing number of people, staying stuck is cheaper than starting over.