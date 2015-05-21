Tisane Du Staff 

“When we first opened Le Petit Alep the staff came up with some different recipes, and this is one of the things we all liked so we kept it on the menu,” Frangié says. It is the perfect way to end a meal of Syrian swimming pool food.”
Servings: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients
4 lime wedges
4 orange wedges
4 lemon wedges
4 sprigs of fresh mint
12 whole cardamom seeds
4 cups hot water
orange blossom water
rose water
Directions
Add the citrus wedges to the lip of each of the four teacups. Put a sprig of mint and three cardamom seeds into each cup. Pour a cup of hot water into each cup. Then add a few drops of orange water and rose water into each cup. If you don’t add those at the end, their perfume will evaporate.