Ahhhh, it’s officially Friday—and after this week, it feels like a massive breath of fresh air.

With the moon still in waning gibbous, we are experiencing less light each night. However, the illumination is still at 83%, making it appear more than half full. This phase of the lunar cycle lasts for around seven days, as the moon goes from 100% to 50% illumination from the sun.

Today, the moon is 18.79 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 10, 2025

Today’s moon phase is waning gibbous in the sign of Gemini. This air sign is known for its intellect, wit, and curiosity.

Right now, the moon is 83% and just under 19 days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days, so we are in the second half of the cycle.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. Occurring between the full moon and the third quarter moon, the waning gibbous is the time of the cycle when the moon loses its illumination from the sun, eventually dropping down to 50% illumination.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Gemini, an air sign known for its outgoing nature and deep intellect.

“Expressive and quick-witted, Gemini represents two different personalities in one, and you will never be sure which one you will face,” Zodiac Signs reports. “They are sociable, communicative, and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful, and restless. They are fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.”

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices celebrate the moon and each of its phases. The waning gibbous moon phase is a powerful time in the lunar cycle, symbolizing reflection, hard work, and adaptability.

During this phase, consider journaling on the beginning half of the lunar cycle, determining any areas you might wish to approve. For example, have you slacked on your intentions or hesitated to take action toward your goals? How might you step it up going forward? Jot down your honest reflections and finetune your approach.