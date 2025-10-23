Happy Thursday! As we near the weekend, the moon is slowly gaining illumination from the sun each night. We are currently in the waxing crescent phase, which lasts about a week in total.

Today’s moon is just 4% illuminated by the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 23, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in Scorpio. The current moon is only about two days old and is just 4% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, this particular moon is “best seen in the west after the sun dips below the horizon at sunset.

“The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination,” Moongiant reports.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon, when the moon is gaining illumination from the sun each day. During this phase, which lasts for about a week, the moon appears to “grow” in size from our view here on Earth.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio—a passionate, intuitive water sign. If you’re feeling a bit more emotional right now, you’re likely not alone. Many astrologers believe the moon rules your emotions and subconscious needs. When it enters Scorpio, there’s often a noticeable, intense shift.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon holds deep symbolism, especially in various cultures and spiritual practices. In fact, many ancient civilizations worshiped the moon as a deity, honoring the lunar cycle and its various phases.

In particular, the waxing crescent moon represents a fresh start. As the second phase of the cycle, occurring just after the new moon, it symbolizes hope and new beginnings. Many view it as a time to set intentions and plant seeds for the cycle ahead.

Pay close attention to any opportunities that arise during this phase. They might just change your life.