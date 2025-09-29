Today’s Moon Phase: September 29, 2025

Happy Monday, and welcome to a new week!

I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed a small break from the chaos. Today’s moon phase is the first quarter moon—when the moon reaches 50% illumination. This phase only lasts for one day.

Right now, the moon is 7.09 days old and appears like a half circle in the sky. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 29, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the first quarter moon, which is situated in the sign of Capricorn. During this phase, the moon reaches 50% illumination, which is the percentage of the moon that’s illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day.”

The current moon is also just over 7 days old. This describes the number of days it’s been since the new moon/start of the lunar cycle. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.5 days.

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

There are eight phases of the cycle: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter, and waning crescent. During the first quarter moon, which is the third phase of the lunar cycle following the waxing crescent, the moon finally reaches 50% illumination.

According to Moongiant, “This phase occurs roughly seven days after the new moon, when the moon is one quarter of the way through its orbit around the earth. Exactly half the moon will be illuminated and half dark. On the day of the first quarter phase, the moon is high overhead at sunset and is visible until midnight when it sets in the west.”

Moongiant also noted that the first quarter moon phase only lasts for one single day. Tomorrow, the moon will be entering the waxing gibbous phase, when it goes from 50% to 100% illumination at the full moon.

First Quarter Moon in Capricorn

The current moon is situated in the astrological sign of Capricorn, an ambitious, hardworking sign often referred to as the “father of the zodiac.”

According to AstroSeek, during the first quarter moon in Capricorn, you might feel called to contribute to society in a meaningful way. However, don’t neglect your own wants and needs in the process.

“Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you,” AstroSeek states on its website. “Do not seek approval from the outside; it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

First Quarter Moon Symbolism

Various spiritual traditions and ancient cultures view the moon as a powerful symbol representing natural cycles and divinity. Each phase has its own importance and associated themes.

The first quarter moon in particular symbolizes a time to take stock of where you currently are in life. Are you taking the steps toward your goals? Are you living in alignment with your manifestations?

During this phase, which only lasts for one day, try to reflect on your current routines and analyze whether you’re staying true to the intentions you set during the new moon. It’s never too late to shift your focus or revamp your plans.