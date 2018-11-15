Lactose intolerance putting a damper on your sweet-tooth? Urooj and Ankiet teach us an easy recipe to make the most decadent Tofu Mocha Mousse. To whip up up this dee-lish recipe you will need:

▪ Silken Tofu ▪ Chocolate ▪ Instant Coffee powder ▪ Cocoa Powder ▪ Salt

Place the silken tofu on paper towels with a heavy weight on top until most of the moisture has been drained out and absorbed by the paper. Chop up 150 gm of chocolate. Melt chocolate over a double boiler until smooth and silky. Take the chocolate off the pan. Crumble the dried tofu (350 gm) into the jar of a blender with the melted chocolate. Add 1 teaspoon of instant coffee powder, 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder and a pinch of salt. Blitz the mixture and keep scraping down the jar of the blender till all the tofu is blended. Pour mixture into bowls. Garnish with a sprinkle of cocoa powder and serve.