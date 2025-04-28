Tongayi Chirisa, MASUMI, David Nibbelin, and Jonathan Dumont Chat About ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ and What Makes the Game So Special (Interview)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows genuinely shocked me when it released. Although I haven’t been following the more recent entries of the franchise, the mix between stellar assassin gameplay and exciting action made this one of my favorite games of the year so far. But what really brought the game to life, however, is the voice actors behind the main characters. I had the opportunity to speak with the voice actors for Yasuke and Naoe, Tongayi Chirisa, and MASUMI, to find out how they brought these characters to life.

Tongayi Chirisa, Voice Actor for Yasuke, Speaks About What Makes ‘Assassin’s creed Shadows’ Special to Him

Yasuke is an incredibly complex character to bring to life. What did you need to do to prepare for the role, and were there any media inspirations behind his portrayal?

Indeed, he is. I read up on the little history that’s written of him. Just to get a sense of who he was and what region in Africa he came from. So, because there was little to go on, I had to look at the history of African trade and slavery to understand more of the environment he grew up in. That’s just the background story. But with that, it was already compelling enough to find his motivations and reasoning for what he does in the game. The harsh reality of it is, this man was taken from his home against his will and is now forced to survive by any means necessary.

Yasuke is totally an amalgamation of so many influences. From his voice to his movements. Things I grew up watching, films and characters that I thought were awesome. You “borrow” from what others have done, but the icing on the cake is the ability to put your spin on the character.

As the polar opposite of Naoe, Yasuke is big, bulky, and incredibly strong. Have you had the opportunity to see yourself on screen as this character? And what was your reaction when you saw yourself as Yasuke for the first time?

Yes, I had the opportunity to see some of the gameplay while we were still recording the voice work. My reaction to seeing the character for the first time… I don’t think I stopped smiling that day! It’s always a wonderful moment of accomplishment to see your work come to life, the movement and voice, and you think to yourself… Hey, I really did that!

We’re initially introduced to Yasuke during the prologue of the game, where we see the beginning of his new life transpire. It’s a pivotal and highly emotional scene in many regards. How do you prepare for scenes such as this?

History has a way of always reminding us of what we have done and continue to do to each other as humans. So, knowing how desperate those times were, and comparing that to the times we are in, take that a little deeper to my own experiences of loss/racism/being treated like a second-class citizen simply because of where you come from. I think it’s both — fortunately and unfortunately — fertile ground to find inspiration to bring out the best in the material, because you relate and connect with it.

Yasuke plays unlike any other ‘Assassin’s Creed’ protagonist has before. What was your favorite moment of bringing Yasuke and his journey to life?

The research and the idea that he was a samurai! In so many ways, Yasuke and I are kinda similar in the sense of discovery. Yasuke finds himself/sees a new world, has to learn to fit in, and adapt. learn a new language. This shapes his outlook on life and his purpose. As Tongayi, just the learning aspects of the Japanese culture were really cool. I would love to explore more of the culture in my own free time. But that is the enthusiasm of the whole experience. I got to learn, grow, and have fun making the game.

Seeing how Naoe and Yasuke meet and learn more about one another and their culture was great in the story. Do you have a favorite moment of interaction working with MASUMI, the voice actor for Naoe?

Yes, I do! It might not be MASUMI’s favorite interaction. Anywho, so, it’s the first week of motion capture. MASUMI’s scenes that week were heavy and emotional. After the director yells cut, you still have to stay in the zone. But I’m a child at heart. It was my mission to make MASUMI laugh. But she held her stance, stayed in the moment at all times. Although I do believe she broke character once… or thrice! Honestly speaking, I think the beautiful moments of interaction were off-screen. There is something special when you just connect with someone on a personal level, which makes the character work even more special. It elevates the emotion and authenticates the integrity of the story.

MASUMI, Voice Actor for Naoe, Speaks On How ‘Assassin’s creed Shadows’ Was An Exciting And NEw Opportunity For Her

When it came time to bring Naoe to life, did you draw inspiration from any other media for her characterization? If so, what films, books, or even video games helped her leap off the screen?

I didn’t draw Naoe from anything I’ve seen or read before, especially. But the first movie I did that got me into acting definitely helped me prep! I play Akemi in an action movie called Yakuza Princess, which we shot in Brazil. In Yakuza Princess, Akemi must face a heavy responsibility that is passed down to her. She must make a choice to rise to the occasion or be crushed by the violence that is bigger than herself. It was also the movie that introduced me to sword fighting and stunts as well! Family is a key component for both stories, too, so there were a lot of similarities between the two that helped me understand Naoe’s emotional world.

Have you had a chance to dive into ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ yet? If so, does it feel surreal to see yourself on screen, and what was your initial reaction?

Yes, I saw the opening scenes for both Naoe and Yasuke, and walked around the town a little bit! It’s definitely strange to hear my own voice coming from a video game character. I was repeating what Naoe says in the game while playing the game, to see if my voice really sounds like hers! When I watch the cinematic scenes, I can sometimes recognize my face in her facial movements, and that is kinda trippy to see, too.

Naoe’s story in ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ has a few pivotal moments that had me nearly in tears. How do you prepare for scenes that require such a burst of emotion?

Aw, I’m happy it moved you! Lots of preparation! But honestly, the powerful writing did so much of the work for me. I also try to practice daily, so the channel to my emotions is always open when I need to tap into it. It’s hard to feel big feelings when you rarely allow yourself to feel them. But when you find moments that move you every day, and you allow yourself to feel them fully? It becomes easier to reach that space quickly. That, and learning from the very best. My acting teacher, Joseph Pearlman, has been a big part of my growth. Especially in finding my authentic voice and making each story true to me. I’m blessed to have such incredible teachers and supporters. You might not see them on screen, but they are there with me!

Naoe brings the phrase “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” to the forefront. What was your favorite memory of helping bring her character to life?

I love that they wove in practices like meditation and themes like “forgiveness” for Naoe to go through. It’s a very Japanese concept. But it also helped me explore the internal war that Naoe is constantly living through. Not just as an assassin, but as a human being. Betrayal vs. Forgiveness. Justice vs. Revenge. The loss of innocence as an assassin. While also just being a teenager with no place to go home to. Feeling her loneliness and understanding these contrasting elements helped me make her more real for me.

Seeing the dynamic between Yasuke and Naoe change as the story progressed was stellar. Do you have a favorite moment of interaction with Tongayi, the voice actor for Yasuke?

I love the scene where Yasuke and Naoe play the drinking game with sake! We have fun, laughter, and banter. Then we talk about what’s happening beneath the surface. With the constant civil wars looming in the background, this peaceful moment feels so precious. It’s one of the more rare, lighthearted moments for us in the game. But it’s also the moment when Yasuke and Naoe truly become friends. No matter what time or era we live in, this is what we long for. Deep human connection, where you find someone to laugh with, cry with, and help carry the weight on your shoulders. And I think this scene shows that beautifully.

Jonathan Dumont (Creative Director) & David Nibbelin (Director of Realization)

David Nibbelin and Jonathan Dumont Chat about How ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Came To Be, And What Went Into Designing Its World

When it came time to craft the world of ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’, what went into the planning phase of selecting which characters you’d like to take the spotlight?

Despite so many notable figures during our game’s period, it was important to us that Shadows wasn’t an exploration of ‘history’ as much as ‘family’. We wanted to craft Naoe and Yasuke’s story through more relatable moments. Those painful life lessons that we experience with those closest to us. Some of our key moments center around Naoe’s tragic life with her father, a motherly figure named Tomiko with a certain way of seeing the world, and a precocious child named Junjiro who feels like our impressionable little brother. You will definitely interact with notable people like Hattori Hanzo, Akechi Mitsuhide, and Sen No Rikyu as well. But we had to be careful that their presence was always motivated by Naoe and Yasuke’s personal journey, so the player’s story would always be the focus. – David Nibbelin

Do you have a particular favorite character, either main or side, that appears during ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’? I know it has to be difficult to pick just one.

For me, it’s easily Oda Nobunaga. He is such a fascinating character in history, but he left such a polarizing legacy. On one hand, he was a brilliant strategist, accomplishing much to reunite his country against warring clans. On the other, he ordered thousands of monks to their deaths. In Shadows, he has a confident but wily charm. When he speaks, every word seems carefully selected to inspire both friend and foe to follow him. Hero or villain, he is masterful at understanding the rules of power, and never wavers from his core purpose. – David Nibbelin

Japan was depicted beautifully within the world of ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’. What were some of your favorite parts of research and development during the creation of ‘AC: Shadows’?

One of my favorite aspects of exploring this culture is the dichotomy between power and philosophy that we found in a lot of these historical characters. We think of brutal warlords like Oda Nobunaga and Akechi Mitsuhide, who, between campaigns to crush their enemies, engaged in tea ceremonies to perfect the art of tea. Witnessing their end, a general may recite a poem to reflect not their military accomplishments but their philosophical ones. It was a constant reminder to the team that it’s not just about where we go but how we do it. Slowing down to meditate, crafting a proper hideout, the perfect simplicity of Sumi-e painting, and never forgetting to take your shoes off when you enter a room! – David Nibbelin

What inspired the idea of making ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ less “hand-holdy” than previous games in the franchise? I, for one, was extremely thankful to see that exploration trumped waypoints in this regard.

I think the main objective of making that change was to make the journey of finding things in the game a little more interesting and challenging. Therefore, making players pay more attention to their surroundings using the observe mechanic. – Jonathan Dumont

On average, how long does it take for the team to create the full-fledged story for an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ title? And roughly how many people work to bring the world to life?

I guess it depends on the complexity and the length of the game. For a large open-world game such as Shadows, with a dual protagonist structure, the story can take several years to develop and require a dozen writers at peak. – Jonathan Dumont

I would like to thank Tongayi Chirisa, MASUMI, David Nibbelin, and Jonathan Dumont for taking the time out of their busy schedules to speak with me about Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.