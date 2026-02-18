Happy Wednesday—and welcome to a new lunar cycle.

Yesterday’s new moon and solar eclipse were powerful, especially since they occurred on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

Right now, we are in the waxing crescent moon phase. The moon is only about 2% illuminated by the sun, making it pretty much invisible to us here on Earth.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 18, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Pisces, a dreamy, creative water sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 18, the moon is 1.22 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It symbolizes opportunity and manifestation, often bringing an inspiring and exciting energy. During this week-long phase, the moon’s illumination grows from around 0% (during the new moon) to about 50% (during the first quarter moon). This is why it’s called the waxing (appearing to increase in size from illumination) crescent (curved sliver of the moon).

As NASA reports, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the water sign of Pisces, a deeply empathetic, mystical, and sensitive sign. During this time, you might feel more emotional or reflective.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

Occurring just after the new moon, the waxing crescent moon symbolizes new beginnings and opportunity. Many people use this phase for inspired intention-setting and manifesting, calling in their desires for the cycle ahead. Right now, your growth and potential feel limitless. Utilize this empowered energy to chase your wildest dreams.