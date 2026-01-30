Happy Friday!

We’ve finally reached the weekend, and this one will be important, as the full moon will rise on Sunday. But for now, we’re still in the waxing gibbous phase, with the moon at around 94% illumination from the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 30, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Cancer, a sensitive, nurturing water sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 30, the moon is 12.38 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. This week-long phase occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon. During this time, the moon appears to “grow” in size and brightness, until it reaches its peak at the full moon.

As NASA reports, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Cancer

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the water sign of Cancer, an emotional, intuitive sign. During this time, you might feel more in tune with your feelings.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening. You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things. Your perception of the world can be very subjective; try to create a certain distance without being bitter. Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon is an exciting phase of the lunar cycle. It represents momentum, growth, and adaptability. During this week-long period, it’s important to continue moving and follow through on the intentions you set during the new moon. Don’t give up just yet. If you need to make any changes to your approach, now is the time to experiment, so long as you continue moving forward.

