Makes about 30

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon creme fraiche

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 green plantains

vegetable oil, for frying

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 pound|454 grams jumbo lump crab meat

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon plain breadcrumbs

1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced cilantro, plus micro cilantro or leaves to garnish

1 large egg yolk

1 garlic clove

1 lime

1-2 grams caviar

edible gold flakes, for garnish

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, creme fraiche, vinegar, and mustard. Refrigerate until ready to use. Peel the plantains and slice crosswise into 1-inch thick pieces. Heat ½-inch vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in batches, fry the plantains, flipping once, until golden all over, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then, using a glass with a flat bottom, gently press the plantains to about ¼-inch thick pieces. Working in batches, fry the plantains again, flipping once, until golden all over, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Keep warm. Heat the oven to broil. In a medium bowl, mix the crab meat with the mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, Old Bay, 1 teaspoon salt, the pepper, cilantro, and egg yolk. Using a microplane, grate in the garlic and zest in the lime, then mix to combine. Using 1 tablespoon, form the crab into patties on a baking sheet, then broil until golden, 5 to 6 minutes. To serve, top each tostone with a crab cake and caviar on a fancy serving platter. Drizzle the dressing over the top and garnish with micro cilantro.

