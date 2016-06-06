Hear New Music from Fatima Al Qadiri and Nguzunguzu on Total Freedom’s New Compilation

ANTHEM #2 : PATRICIA

Fade to Mind-affiliated artist and DJ, Total Freedom, has executive produced a new collaboration-focused compilation for the 9th Berlin Biennale, featuring work from label cohorts Nguzunguzu, LA-based artist Kelela, Hyperdub affiliate Fatima Al Qadiri, and more. Instead of being released all at once, Anthem will trickle out throughout the summer, streamable on the Berlin Biennale’s website; so far, four tracks have been released.

Videos by VICE

“Nothing Forever,” by Al Qadiri, NYC multidisciplinary artist Juliana Huxtable, and German theorist and artist Hito Steyerl, pairs plucked acoustic guitar with ominous choral arrangements, singing “Our confused anarchic andro nymph/From emptied swells to deserted theres.” Meanwhile, Jacolby Satterwhite, Patricia Satterwhite, and Teengirl Fantasy’s Nick Weiss collaborate on a pair of fluidly mutating singles, and Nguzunguzu links up with Abu Hajar and Halil Altindere for the uproarious “Homeland.”

Among the other artists to participate in Anthem are Adrian Piper, Elysia Crampton, Lizzie Fitch, Amelia Ulman, and more. The Berlin Biennale is a three-month, multi-venue contemporary art exhibition, and this year’s edition curated by DIS magazine.



Total Freedom landed near the top of our favorite mixes of 2015 with a terrifically aggressive yet sensual Rinse FM mix, and will collaborate with Elysia Crampton on her new album along with Why Be, Rabit, Lexxi, and more.

The Vinyl factory will press Anthem as a series of limited edition 12″ singles; these first three are currently available for purchase.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

