Traveling Through Time To Get a Yakisoba Pan

After 2021’s wild first week, the Waypoint Radio now crew comes to you with a calmer vibe. First up, Gita has been checking out the new Reigns: Beyond, where instead of a monarch you are the captain of a space expedition. Patrick’s been getting back in touch with his anime side by playing 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and brings a wonderful Japanese culinary treat to the crew’s attention. After the break, Cado’s back on his Star Wars bullshit by finally getting back to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and understanding some of the finer points of lightsaber flourishes. Then they all take a dip in the question bucket and find Rob’s Poke-sona.

Discussed: Reigns:Beyond 6:29, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 17:38, 13 Sentinels Spoilers 25:56 – 28:30, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 37:52, Question Bucket 48:46

