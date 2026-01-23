Travis Scott Eyeing Pivot to Architecture Amidst Rap Superstardom: ‘It’s Not About the School’

Travis Scott always keeps his hands in a variety of different fields. He can nab a McDonald’s meal just as easily as he can perform in Egypt. He can become Chief Visionary Officer of Oakley while also being one of the biggest rappers working today. Clothing brands, music festivals, there’s no shortage of avenues he hasn’t tried. However, there is something eluding him that he’s itching to try out next: architecture.

In a January 2026 conversation with Rolling Stone, he gave an expansive tour of Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s massive mansion. On the market for a staggering $65 million, going over the home sparked one of Scott’s biggest interests in architecture. Ultimately, Travis Scott wants to go to school for architecture. How soon that is isn’t entirely clear, but he made a point of emphasizing how many people tend to put their dreams on the shelf.

“I wanna go to school eventually and study engineering architecture,” Scott said. “I feel like everyone dreams in a render. But when it comes down to actually making it, it’s never a reality. It’s not even about the school; it’s just about learning.”

Travis Scott Wants to Go to School For Architecture Amidst His Highly Successful Rap Career

If the academic route is on the horizon, where does he want to go to school? How would that even work as a huge celebrity? Would it be online or private, or would he just be another student? Regardless, Scott had his list of schools in mind, with the University of California, Berkeley, and Harvard University at the top.

So why architecture? Travis Scott described it with the same fondness and desire for other forms of art. In the end, it’s just another way to create and express, another part of the portfolio. “I like spaces, I love experiences,” he told the interviewer. “I love things that make you come alive; I think certain things are like inspirations. Whether it’s cars, whether it is, you know, furniture, shoes, clothes, music, whatever. They’re all like inspiration…that can give you a drive or wake you up to push you to go do something.”

This has been on his mind for years now. In a November 2023 cover story for GQ, Travis Scott outlined his goal to study architecture. He noted how Harvard wouldn’t let him take any shortcuts to accomplish it. However, he wasn’t intent on letting that dissuade him. “I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?” Scott explained at the time. “When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting. And I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver.”