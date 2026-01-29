Triple H Teases Big WWE Royal Rumble Surprises (And One May Already Be Spoiled)

WWE Royal Rumble weekend is here. The official kickoff to WrestleMania, one man and woman will win a coveted title match at the biggest event of the year. The Premium Live Event is built on mystique, we don’t really know who will enter when the buzzer hits zero. Of course, in recent years many wrestlers have outright declared for a spot.

Despite the amount of declarations this year in particular, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is teasing a “star-studded” event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The Royal Rumble is one of those events that’s amazing to see, because every couple of minutes there is a new entrant that enters into the fray, right? So as this match goes on over the course of the hour that it takes or so, you’re getting constantly surprised by who is next,” he said on ESPN’s Get Up. “And the strategy of what happens when that person comes out. This year is going to be no different.

There’s a lot of surprises in store, but also it’s one of the most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. You’ve got Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul’s going to be in there. On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan. They’re just stacked cards. This one is going to be epic.”

Women’s royal rumble appearance may have been spoiled

Jackie Redmond shared a photo to her Instagram Story after the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia. In the background is Nikki Bella’s cutoff face. Nikki has only been off television since December, so it’s not that big of a surprise that she’s in the match. However, maybe she brought along her twin sister Brie.

VICE will have live updates during the Royal Rumble so be sure to check back throughout Saturday night.