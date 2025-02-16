Trish Stratus Set for Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Toronto’s own Trish Stratus is returning to a WWE ring for the first time since 2023.

In her hometown, she will team up with Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for “Trishy Time.” The two will face Nia Jax — a thorn in Stratton’s side — and Candice LeRae. Stratus and Stratton have expressed interest in wrestling one another, but this is a dream team nobody expected.

Trish Stratus’ WWE Return Confirmed

The match was made official following last night’s WWE SmackDown. Stratus came to the aid of the champion after Jax and LeRae tried to pull a fast one on her. Stratton laid Jax out with a spinebuster, attempting the PME (Prettiest Moonsault Ever) when LeRae thwarted her. The match ended in a disqualification, meaning Stratton retained the title. Stratus’ interference stopped them momentarily, however Jax’s power was too much for them.

When asked during Comic-Con who she’d like to face on the current roster, the WWE Hall of Famer nodded to the former NXT Women’s Champion. “Becky Lynch. Oh wait, we did that already [Laughs]. What time is it? Is it Tiffy Time? I mean, she’s a little bit arrogant, and I think it’d be interesting to show her what it’s all about from someone back in the day. Maybe Tiffany Stratton,” Stratus said.

Similarly, Stratton has gushed that a match with Stratus is a “dream match” for her. While a one-on-one isn’t in the cards yet, Stratton is having an incredible 2025. Another one of her dream matches, Charlotte Flair, will happen at WrestleMania 41.

Becky Lynch defeated Stratus inside a steel cage at WWE Payback 2023. That brutal match that ended up injuring Stratus marked the end of a months-long feud between the former champions. Stratus returned in the 2025 Royal Rumble alongside Nikki Bella — the only two Hall of Famers this year.