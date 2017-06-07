Tropical Cookies and Cream Is the Ultimate Last-Minute Dessert

Dessert just seems to taste better when it’s homemade, but homemade dessert is kind of a pain in the ass. Sometimes you just don’t have the foresight to make dessert before dinner, and when that sweet tooth kicks in, who’s got the patience to start rolling out crusts and waiting for eternity for a pie to bake?

That’s why this tropical cookies and cream is basically the ultimate dessert: It’s ready in 15 minutes, it’s almost impossible to screw up, and it’s tasty as hell.

Videos by VICE

RECIPE: Tropical Cookies and Cream

And no, we’re not just talking about taking out a pint of Häagen-Dazs, topping it with a bunch of pineapple, and serving it in a coconut. The two main ingredients in this dessert are exactly what they sound like.

It’s basically just homemade whipped cream (with lime zest, vanilla bean, and coconut extract) and ‘Nilla wafters, served with Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, rum, and coconut granita.

Sometimes it’s just best to keep it simple, like they do in the tropics.