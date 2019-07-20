Trump Says if You Don’t Love America, Leave it. Newsflash: He’s Been Bashing the U.S. for Years.

There’s a lot of people who hate America, at least if you believe Fox News and President Trump.

The president spent the week blasting four minority congresswomen — three born in the United States and the fourth a naturalized citizen — saying they should “go back” to where they came from because they’ve criticized the U.S.

But do you know who’s sounded a lot like a hater of the U.S. himself, over and over again? President Trump.

He has a long history of bashing America, its leadership and its people. He even wrote an entire book, “Crippled America,” about all the problems he’s had with this country, setting himself up to “make America great again.”

We took a spin through the archives of Trump speeches and media appearances and put together a far from complete compendium of the unkind words Donald Trump has had for the US of A, some of which even came since he moved into the Oval Office.