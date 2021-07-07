Tucker Carlson Wants Body Cameras for Teachers to Stop Critical Race Theory

Tucker Carlson thinks the renegade teaching of critical race theory in public schools is such a problem that every classroom should effectively be under a video surveillance, lest any teacher get the bright idea to talk about how racism operates in American society.

The Fox News host and one of the most influential figures in contemporary conservatism made the suggestion, which is bound to show up in a state legislature near you any day now, on his show Tuesday night next to a graphic of the Democratic Party logo and the words “ANTI-WHITE MANIA.”

Taking aim at the National Education Association, which has been under fire from conservative media for opposing bans on critical race theory and the 1619 Project, Carlson said that critical race theory was not just “BS,” but also “civilization-ending poison.”

Tucker Carlson wants cameras in every classroom to make sure teachers arent teaching whatever it is he's defining as "critical race theory" pic.twitter.com/KA6mAHN6cw — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 7, 2021

“But it’s everywhere,” Carlson warned. “How widespread is it? Well, we can’t really be sure until we finally get cameras in the classroom, as we put them on the chests of police officers. Until we finally get a civilian review board in every town in America to oversee the people teaching your kids, forming their minds.” (School boards already do this.)

“Until we do, we can’t know exactly how widespread this is,” he added.

Carlson recently accused the National Security Agency of spying on him, which the agency denied. Protection from government surveillance, however, apparently doesn’t extend to teachers or the classroom.

“Unfortunately, the same dishonest and divisive Fox News talking heads and hyper-partisan politicians who told Americans that COVID-19 was a hoax, fueled the January 6th insurrection and opposed providing students and schools the resources they need to succeed are now stoking fears about our schools to push a political agenda,” NEA president Becky Pringle told VICE News in a statement.

“They are trying to censor what teachers teach to stop kids from learning our full history and shared stories of confronting injustice to build a more perfect union.”

Though no state or local government has put cameras in the classroom yet, bills or executive actions to ban the teaching of critical race theory or restrict how teachers can talk about oppression have been introduced in more than half of the states and enacted in nine, according to EdWeek.

During his latest anti-anti-racism tirade on Tuesday, Carlson also singled out a single private school in Ohio the expulsion of the children of two anti-CRT crusading parents, after the parents led a PR campaign against the school for what the parents have described as “political extremism and a culture of fear and administration.”

While the parents claimed the expulsion was “retaliatory and discriminatory,” the school alleged in a letter to the parents they “engaged in a campaign against Columbus Academy through a sustained, and increasingly inflammatory, series of false and misleading attacks on the School and its leadership,” and that the parents’ actions “caused pain, and even fear for physical safety,” according to a letter obtained by Fox News. (The parents denied this.)

Despite the dispute about what actually happened, Carlson gave his millions of viewers the name of the school’s principal and described her as a “confirmed mediocrity” and compared the private school, which costs tens of thousands of dollars per year to attend, to the Soviet Union.

“[Columbus Academy] expelled them for what their mother did,” Carlson said. “So, challenge the regime and we’ll hurt your children. The Soviets did it. Columbus Academy did it too.”

Carlson also mocked the school’s statement that the parents’ campaign incited fear for teachers’ and students’ physical safety.

“In other words, if you dare to question us, we won’t disagree with you, we’ll attack you, we’ll hurt your children, and we’ll accuse you of assault,” Carlson said. “You’re making us afraid.”