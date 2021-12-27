Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the garlic confit:

1 cup|160 grams peeled garlic

2 cups|500 ml vegetable oil

for the twice baked potatoes:

4 russet potatoes

¼ cup|60 ml vegetable oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

16 tablespoons|226 grams unsalted butter, melted

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

½ cup|130 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped chives

for the breadcrumbs:

½ cup|65 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ cup|65 grams Italian breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1-2 lemons

kosher salt, to taste

pinch chili flakes

DIRECTIONS

Make the garlic confit: Cover the garlic with the oil in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook until the garlic starts to brown and gets very soft, about 40 minutes. Set aside and allow the garlic to cool in the oil. Garlic confit will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. Make the twice baked potatoes: Heat oven to 400°F. Rub each potato with equal amounts of the oil and salt, then wrap each potato individually in foil. Bake the potatoes in the center of the oven until a cake tester or small knife is easily inserted, about 1 hour. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then unwrap and halve lengthwise. Scoop out all the innards of each potato, minus a thin line attached to the skin to help prevent the shell from breaking. Transfer the potato innards to a large bowl with the sour cream. Place the potato “shells” on a baking sheet. Heat the milk, butter, and 2 tablespoons of the garlic confit in a small saucepan until bubbles just begin to form around the edges, then, using a hand mixer, slowly add the mixture to the bowl with the potatoes and sour cream. Beat until creamy, taking care not to over mix (the potatoes will become gummy!). Season with salt and pepper, then spoon a heaping amount into each of the potato “shells.” Make the breadcrumbs: In a large bowl, mix the parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs and parsley. Zest in the lemons and season with salt and the chili flakes. Top each of the potatoes with the breadcrumbs and bake the potatoes again until the potatoes are warm and the breadcrumbs are toasted, 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with the chives to serve.

