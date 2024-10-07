Uber Driver Charged in Rape of Villanova Student

An Uber driver has been accused of raping a passenger after dropping her off at Villanova University, near Philadelphia.

A 21-year-old Villanova University student alleges that she was raped in her dorm room by a 26-year-old ride-share driver on September 13. On Friday, the man in question was apprehended. Mirvan Dinlar, 26, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual assault, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

According to the police, the woman was driven home alone from a party after she’d felt ill. The driver took her to her dorm, Hovnanian Hall, where they arrived shortly after 11PM. Security footage allegedly shows Dinlar escorting the victim into the building, where she says he raped her while she was unconscious.

Additionally, 6 ABC reports that after he left, Dinlar went back inside the building to demand money for a mess that was left in his vehicle. Court documents claim he sent himself $150 using her phone.

Immediately after the sexual assault was first reported, Uber revoked the driver’s account and worked alongside the campus to bring closure to the situation.

“Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what’s been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can,” said a spokesperson for Uber to CBS News Philadelphia.

Patrols across the campus have reportedly increased in the wake of the incident.

NBC 10 reports that Dinlar is out on bail.

If you need someone to talk to about an experience with sexual assault or abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), where trained staff can provide you with support, information, advice, or a referral. You can also access 24/7 help online by visiting online.rainn.org.