‘My Camera Is My Shield’: A Ukrainian Photojournalist’s War Diary

Julia Kochetova, 28, is a Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker who has been keeping a visual diary of the war since Russia invaded in February.
Kochetova, who was born in Vinnytsya but raised and based in Kyiv, told VICE World News, “When people keep saying that I’m brave or that I don’t have fear of capturing these stories – I always have only one answer: My biggest fear is Russia would rewrite history again and again, as it did before. That there would be not enough pieces of evidence of war crimes made by Russians and which they are committing right now. That we would forget the name of the victims. That someone’s painful but necessary story would be not covered.
“My work is a war antidote (I hope so) and a therapy as well. My camera is always my shield. The main difficulty is to stop blaming myself that I’m not doing enough for my country. I’m pretty sure that covering war stories not in the native country, is different from the experience I have. That’s my country, my people, and my story – so the enormous pain and suffering are also mine.”