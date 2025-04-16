Unidentified Falling Object Smashed Into US Auto Shop, Then Disappeared

At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, Magnolia, New Jersey, was rocked by a noise loud enough to awaken the comatose. Residents sat bolt upright in bed, wondering what the hell that sound was. It was the sound of something falling from the sky, possibly from space, and smashing through the roof of an auto shop. Thus far, however, investigators have no idea what the object was because they can’t find it.

It either somehow fled the scene or vaporized on impact. Both of those are just me making up stuff because reckless conjecture is all we’ve got right now. That’s always the answer you want to hear when your roof gets obliterated by a mysterious object strong enough to tear a hole through a building, yet completely disappears afterward.

Sebastian Leonardo, owner of a local auto body shop, showed up to work the next morning to find a massive hole in his roof and a steel gage box that had taken a severe beating. Fortunately, he had security footage, and so did several neighbors who captured images through various home security camera devices.

“It was really, really loud. The sky, the big bright light, and the big bang, it was big,” said Denise Korejko, a Magnolia resident who was awoken by the mysterious impact.

He went to the tape to check the replay: a blinding flash of light, a meteorite-sized fireball busting through the ceiling, and then—nothing. Just debris, and the hope that insurance covers falling space mysteries.

Scientists were called in to investigate. Derrick Pitts, an astronomer from The Franklin Institute, gave the official scientific shrug: “There’s a bright flash, there’s a boom, there’s a hole. That’s three out of four things. If we had one more thing, like an item that we could identify as being extra-terrestrial, then we might say it’s something from space.”