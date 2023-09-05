Urab, Fish Skewers & Sambal: Inside One of Melbourne’s First Balinese Restaurants

Balinese restaurant Warung Agus first opened its doors in West Melbourne in 1989. Known as the first Balinese restaurant in Melbourne opened by a Balinese person, Warung Agus is now headed by three generations of the Bagus family – with two generations of Bagus’ being raised right above the restaurant.

Serving up a menu of regional classics and generational family recipes, Warung Agus is an authentic dining experience that holds West Balinese culinary traditions at its heart. The kitchen is helmed by Suci Ida Bagus, who after 23 years of working in and around the restaurant owes its longevity and vibrancy to the fresh energy that is constantly brought in from the newer generations of family.

Videos by VICE

VICE’s Aleksandra Bliszczyk visits the restaurant, to chat to the family behind it all, and feast on some of the finest dishes Warung Agus has to offer.

Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ.

