These Terrifying New Clips from Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Will Fully Freak You Out

Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Us, completely destroyed SXSW last week. The movie pulled in a slew of rave reviews and even nabbed the rare distinction of having a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Hollywood Reporter called it “fiercely scary,” IndieWire praised it as “relentless” and “anxiety-inducing,” and Variety went on and on about its “nightmare-inducing images.” Basically, everyone agreed that the movie is really, really good—and really fucking scary.

Over the weekend, Slashfilm unearthed two new clips from the movie, and from the look of them, the reviews are spot-on: This one might be even more terrifying than Get Out.

The film is about a family—played by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex—who are haunted by some freaky-ass doppelgangers who look just like them. The first clip expands on a scene hinted at in the trailer, where Duke goes out to confront the bizarro family while they’re standing in his driveway. It, uh, doesn’t go very well.

The next clip gives us a brief peek at some the mythology behind where, exactly, this gang of pissed-off twins came from. Apparently, Lupita Nyong’o’s character first came face-to-face with her double as a child at an amusement park’s house of mirrors, and the experience with the “mirror girl” has haunted her ever since.

“You know how sometimes things line up? Like coincidences? Since we’ve been here, they’ve been happening more and more,” Nyong’o tells Duke’s character in the clip. “I feel like it means she’s getting closer.”

Duke is more than a little skeptical in the clip, meaning this scene probably takes place before the mirror girl reappears and starts waging some fucked up war on the family with scissors or whatever. Also, what’s up with all those rabbits? Can this movie hurry up and get here already?

Give the clips a watch above, try to avoid having a full-on panic attack, and catch Us in theaters on March 22.

