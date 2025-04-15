US Tourist Deported From Bali After Half-Naked Meltdown in Medical Clinic

An American man lost it in Bali. According to a video posted on Instagram, a shirtless man with an American accent went crazy in an Indonesian medical clinic.

In the video, the man can be heard screaming, “Give me it! Now! Now! I see what you’re f**king doing. Give me the f**king phone!”

Throughout his tirade, the man pushed over a cabinet and threw things to the floor.

“I’m f**king American!” he declared at one point. “Record it! Record it you f**king c**t!”

He proceeded to rip curtains down, exposing a female patient who broke down in sobs.

“Give me the f**king phone now!” he demanded.

As the crying patient was escorted away, the maniac continued to throw things around the room. The man then picked up a curtain rod, holding it like a weapon as he screamed, “Are you gonna shoot me, or are you gonna f**king take me alive?”

He continued his expletive-laden rant demanding that the phone be handed over, before the video ended.

More Details About the Shirtless Man’s Rampage

South Kuta Police Chief, AKP I Komang Agus Dharmayana W, told local outlet Kompas that the incident occurred on April 12 at Nusa Medica Pratama Clinic. The man in the viral video was identified only by his initials, MM, the outlet reported.

According to a witness statement obtained by the outlet, MM arrived to the clinic via taxi with one other person. He was unconscious at the time, the witness said.

“When the perpetrator regained consciousness, his friend came over to hug him,” AKP Agus told the outlet. “However, the perpetrator was shocked and immediately became angry and even hit his friend. So there was a fight with his friend in the examination room.”

Though MM’s friend tried to calm him down, he continued to rage. Eventually, police arrived to get a handle on the situation, the outlet reported.

MM calmed down before being taken to the police station, according to the outlet. The man “admitted his mistake” and paid for the damages, which totaled more than $2,000, AKP Agus told the outlet.

Jakarta Globe further reported that the 27-year-old man, who had taken THC and cocaine days before the incident, was deported from Bali after his rampage.

“We deeply regret and strongly condemn the actions of the individual, who disrupted a protected public space and endangered the safety of others,” Governor Wayan Koster at a press conference, per the outlet. “Bali welcomes tourists from around the world, but everyone must respect our laws, customs, and cultural values. There is no room for behavior that threatens public order.”