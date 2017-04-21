Use Your Leftover Pot Butter to Make This Delightful French Toast

That’s it—we’ve all (hopefully) survived 4/20, although we imagine that a few of you are still baked out of your gourd from overindulging in that wonderful batch of fudgy, innocuous-looking brownies that subsequently transported you to a different dimension and left you immobilized on your living room carpet trying to understand the relationship dynamics between Ren and Stimpy.

Now you’re wondering what to do with all of that extra pot butter sitting in your fridge. Don’t let it scare you. Don’t let it go bad. Don’t freak out and flush it down the toilet. Put it in your brunch.

Videos by VICE

This pain perdu is a savory French toast made with bread crumbs that have been soaked in ganja butter, half and half, eggs, and fresh herbs. It’s wonderfully rich, and yes, lets you continue to celebrate Weed Week on any morning (or afternoon, or evening) that you’d like. And it’s seriously foolproof, too.

RECIPE: Pot Butter Pain Perdu

Just don’t forget what day of the week it is. You still have to go back to work on Monday—sorry to be the bearer of bad news. In the meantime, you can still get to the bottom of who needs who the worst: Ren, or Stimpy.