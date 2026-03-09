Valve Responds to Steam Machine Delay Fears, Confirms 2026 Release Window

A recent update to the Steam store had many players worried that the Steam Machine release date would get delayed to 2027. However, Valve has responded to the backlash and confirmed the console’s release window.

Over the weekend, many players went into a full panic mode when Valve silently changed the Steam Machine product page from “2026” to “coming soon.” This led many to speculate that the PC console was being delayed out of this year. Valve added more fuel to to the fire when they then also made a blog post saying “we hope to ship in 2026.”

However, Valve has now responded to concerned players and explained it was a misunderstanding. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the company’s current plans for the console’s release date. In a response to The Verge, Valve wrote “nothing has actually changed on our end.”

Valve Confirms Steam Machine Is Still Launching in 2026

According to Valve, the Steam Machine release date window is still 2026. Unfortunately, they did not give us a date or sales quarter. Valve then updated their official site to confirm they will be “shipping all three products this year.” So there you have it.

Despite uncertainty from many fans, Valve is doubling down that the Steam Machine release will, in fact, happen this year and won’t be delayed. However, its launch might not be as smooth as many would hope it to be.

The RAM Shortage That Could Impact Steam Machine Launch

While Valve seems to be confident they will ship the Steam console in 2026, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding its price and availability. Back in February, Valve acknowledged for the first time the ongoing global RAM shortage crisis. The company said that rising prices of hardware components are why the Steam Machine price and release date had not been announced to the public yet.

“When we announced these products in November, we planned to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you’ve likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).”

Steam Machine Price Could Be Much Higher Than Expected

Valve specifically stating “limited availability” is what is concerning. Assuming the Steam Machine price stays in the $600 to $800 range, the device could sell out within seconds if not enough devices were manufactured in time. And given that Valve could be constrained in its ability to purchase more memory, we could see a situation where the Steam console stays sold out for the entirety of 2026.

In terms of the Steam Machine price, this will depend on whether Valve purchased enough memory before the price hike. If they bought up enough parts to at least create enough launch stock, then pricing could remain reasonable. If not, we could see a situation where the Steam console is closer to $1,000.