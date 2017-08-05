Vegan Beet Burgers Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients



for the burgers:

3 small beets, peeled and shredded (about 1 cup)

½ cup dry black beans (or 1 ½ cups cooked)

1 cup cooked rice

⅓ cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup minced yellow onion

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided, plus more for grilling

for the truffle cashew cheese:

1 and ½ cups whole raw cashews (soaked overnight in water)

1 tablespoon white miso

1 tablespoon truffle oil

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup|60 ml beer

¼ cup|60 ml melted coconut oil

for the chili mayonnaise:

2 cups mayonnaise (vegan or regular)

2-3 tablespoons chili sauce (sriracha, Tabasco, chipotle)

for serving:

truffle cashew Cheese

lettuce

chili mayonnaise

pickles, for serving

tomato, for serving

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Place the chopped beets on a lined baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes until tender. Remove and set aside. Combine the black beans with 2 cups|473 ml water in a small pot on the stove. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 2 hours until beans are tender. You can do these steps the day before. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add minced onion, mushrooms, beets and thyme and cook for about 20 minutes. Beets, onions and mushrooms should be softened. When you have all of your ingredients prepped and ready, start making your burgers! Place pumpkin seeds in either a food processor or Vitamix and process until they become a flour. Then, add beets, rice, onions, mushrooms and process until combined. Add cooked beans and continue processing until everything has combined but still on the “chunky” side. Remove mixture from either food processor or blender and place in a large bowl. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over high. Divide mixture into (6) veggie burger patties and carefully cook each side for about 5 minutes, until golden and crispy. You can also grill your bread with garlic-infused olive oil and a little salt for some extra flavor. For the truffle cashew cheese, drain and rinse the soaked cashews. In a Vitamix (or regular blender) puree the cashews with the miso, truffle oil, onion powder, pepper, salt, and beer until very smooth. Add the melted coconut oil. Place in an airtight container and leave out at room temperature for 24 hours. Stir, and then chill overnight. For the chili mayonnaise, add chili sauce to mayonnaise and stir. Serve veggie burgers on whole wheat rolls with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and chili mayo sauce!

