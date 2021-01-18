Vegan Fried Pickles Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the horseradish dipping sauce:

½ cup|145 grams vegan mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons tablespoon prepared horseradish, drained

1 teaspoon hot sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the fried pickles:

canola oil, for frying

¾ cup|110 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup|120 grams cornmeal

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 ½ cup|375 ml unsweetened hemp milk

2 cups|320 grams sliced dill pickle chips, drained and patted dry

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, horseradish, and hot sauce. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to serve. Fry the pickles: Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, hot sauce, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, and paprika. Whisk in the hemp milk until the batter is smooth, then, working in batches, toss in the pickles to coat. Using your hands or a slotted spoon, carefully transfer the pickles to the oil, one at a time, and fry in batches, turning as needed, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack fitted over a baking sheet. Increase the heat to 375°F. Working in batches, transfer the pickles back into the oil and fry for 1 minute more, then place back on the wire rack and season with salt. Serve immediately with the dipping sauce.

