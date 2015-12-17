​Venetian Snares’ New Album is Made Entirely with Modular Synths

The prolific (and eccentric) Venetian Snares announced his new album today, Traditional Synthesizer Music. It was composed using modular synthesizers only, which he played and recorded live without any editing or dubbing later on in the process. “Each song was approached from the ground up and dismantled upon the completion of it’s recording,” he said in a press release. “The goal was to develop songs with interchangeable structures and sub structures, yet musically pleasing motifs.”

He goes on to explain: “Many techniques were incorporated to “humanize” or vary the rhythmic results within these sub structures. An exercise in constructing surprises, patches interrupting each other to create unforeseen progressions. Multiple takes were recorded for each song resulting in vastly different versions of each piece.” The album is due out on February 19th via the Planet Mu sub-label Timesig. Check the album art and track list below, and listen to album cut “Magnificent Stumble V2.”

Tracklist:

01 Dreamt Person v3

02 Everything About You Is Special

03 Slightly Bent Fork Tong v2

04 Magnificent Stumble v2

05 Decembers

06 Can’t Vote For Yourself v1

07 You And Shayna v1

08 Goose And Gary v2

09 Anxattack Boss Level19 v3

10 She Married A Chess Computer In The End

11 Health Card10

12 Paganism Ratchets