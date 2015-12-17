​Venetian Snares’ New Album is Made Entirely with Modular Synths

The prolific (and eccentric) Venetian Snares announced his new album today, Traditional Synthesizer Music. It was composed using modular synthesizers only, which he played and recorded live without any editing or dubbing later on in the process. “Each song was approached from the ground up and dismantled upon the completion of it’s recording,” he said in a press release. “The goal was to develop songs with interchangeable structures and sub structures, yet musically pleasing motifs.”
He goes on to explain: “Many techniques were incorporated to “humanize” or vary the rhythmic results within these sub structures. An exercise in constructing surprises, patches interrupting each other to create unforeseen progressions. Multiple takes were recorded for each song resulting in vastly different versions of each piece.” The album is due out on February 19th via the Planet Mu sub-label Timesig. Check the album art and track list below, and listen to album cut “Magnificent Stumble V2.”
Videos by VICE
For more, read our interview with Venetian Snare and Joann Pollock about their collaborative project Poemss.
Tracklist:
01 Dreamt Person v3
02 Everything About You Is Special
03 Slightly Bent Fork Tong v2
04 Magnificent Stumble v2
05 Decembers
06 Can’t Vote For Yourself v1
07 You And Shayna v1
08 Goose And Gary v2
09 Anxattack Boss Level19 v3
10 She Married A Chess Computer In The End
11 Health Card10
12 Paganism Ratchets