Venting About Your Problems Might Actually Make Them Worse

You’re mad as hell. You want to punch a pillow, scream into your car, maybe book a rage room, and go full sledgehammer on some glassware. But according to a massive new study, venting your anger isn’t helping. It might actually be making it worse.

Researchers at Ohio State University reviewed 154 studies involving more than 10,000 participants. The findings were published in Clinical Psychology Review earlier this year, and they suggest something many of us probably don’t want to hear. “Venting anger might sound like a good idea,” said lead researcher Brad Bushman, “but there’s not a shred of scientific evidence to support catharsis theory.”

Most of the things people do to “release” anger make it worse. Jogging ranked exceptionally high for backfiring. So did rage rooms and other forms of physical venting, even though they’ve gained popularity as a way to “blow off steam.”

These activities raise your physical arousal, which is precisely what anger feeds on.

“Despite what popular wisdom may suggest, even going for a run is not an effective strategy,” Bushman said. “It increases arousal and ends up being counterproductive.”

Instead, the study found that calming the nervous system was far more effective. Slow, steady breathing. Meditation. Mindfulness. Progressive muscle relaxation. Even taking a time-out. These worked across age groups, backgrounds, and even formats—whether delivered in person, on a phone app, or through a YouTube video.

“We wanted to debunk the idea that expressing anger helps people cope with it,” said first author Sophie Kjærvik. “Reducing physiological arousal is key.”

Most earlier studies focused on the mental side of anger. This one took a different approach. It looked at the body. And it found that the more you calm the body, the less momentum anger loses. Even yoga, which can be physically intense, worked because it shifted attention to breathing and focus.

Activities that incorporated play, such as team sports, helped in some cases, likely because they introduced fun rather than rage. However, overall, if your heart rate spikes or your body remains tense, anger is more likely to persist.

It’s tempting to go full volcano when something sets you off. But if what you want is less anger, not more, the science is precise. Do something boring. Sit down. Close your eyes. Breathe slowly. Let your nervous system take over.