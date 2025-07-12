The Vestaboard Is Awesome—and Way Too Expensive

At first, I didn’t know what I was looking like. So it’s a big screen with text on it. Great. Cool. Oh, wait. It’s not a screen. Those are real flaps, not pixels, that turn to display numbers and letters and… colors? Neat. Sort of like you’d see in an antique train station.

And it’s got…Wi-Fi? Ok, now the Vestaboard had my attention.

Videos by VICE

retro looks, modern connection

It ain’t small. The Vestaboard measures 41.2″ by 22″, and it demands attention wherever you choose to hang it. Whether you own a coffee shop and want a customizable way to update your menu easily as things sell out over the day’s course, or whether you hang it in your living room for kicks, it’s a beautiful attention hog.

One of the coolest features is that through the Vestaboard+ app, you can sync it to Spotify, Apple Music, or Sonos to show, in real time, the song, artist, and playlist that you’re currently streaming.

Or you can sync it to your calendar or a weather channel for real-time notifications. You can even sync it to the news to stay informed and depressed.

You don’t need to subscribe to use most of the Vestaboard’s features. Those are available through Vestaboard’s core app, which is free. If you want to create unlimited channels or create custom channels, you’ve got to upgrade to a Vestaboard + subscription, which runs $95 per month.

the big one also comes in white – credit: vestaboard

Vestaboard has also announced the Note, which is smaller and, more importantly, cheaper. Notice I said cheaper and not cheap. It’ll still run you $899 in its most inexpensive guise.

Compared to the Vestaboard’s massive frame, the Note measures 28.4″ by 12.1″ with the frame. There’s a frameless model that measures 24.5″ by 8.6″ if you value your wall space.

You’d better be patient, though, because the big Vestaboard, which sells for $3,500, is sold out in both colors, with no restock date given and without a way to backorder it. The best Vestaboard will do is let you join the waitlist.

The Vestaboard Note hasn’t launched yet, but you can pre-order it now with a delivery date of December 2025. Pre-orders get special pricing, so if planning ahead isn’t one of your inherent virtues, perhaps saving money is.

The Vestaboard Note with the chunky frame drops from $1,468 to $988 if you pre-order it, and without the frame it drops from $1,299 to $899.