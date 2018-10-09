VICE Guide to Copenhagen – Vesterbro

At Warehouse9, in Vesterbro’s meatpacking district, queer activists are building a safe space and arts venue for the LGBTQI community. With Copenhagen Pride growing into a large-scale event supported by big business and mainstream society, Warehouse9 is reclaiming the fight and creating a space where they set the rules themselves. We follow Warehouse9 founder Jørgen Callesen – also known as Fish – who has been part of the queer scene in Copenhagen for 30 years. Fish explains how Vesterbro has transformed from a seedy red-light district into a cleancut haven for trendy restaurants and young parents, and why it is important to build a strong community that challenges social control.