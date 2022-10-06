VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Is it the weekend already…? We still haven’t had any word from Perth, Hobart or Adelaide as to whether they are ok. Or what’s happening over there. Or whether they exist.
Guys, if you’re reading this, we do care! Send your events to the below email. I’ll include them, I promise.
There’s lots on this weekend. Suspicious.
✰ THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 ✰
ON REPEAT: CHARLI XCX @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE
Sydney!!!! Who doesn’t want to listen to Charli XCX on repeat all night long? Doors at 7.
SNAX BY FIEND @ THEODORE’S
✰ FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 ✰
DJARRA FUNDRAISER @ 24 MOONS
An absolutely bonkers concept which is so crazy it might just work, 24 Moons will be host to Melbourne’s finest DJs playing 30 minute speedrun sets from 7p.m. to 5a.m.. Proceeds are going to, Djirra an Aboriginal Family Violence Response & Support Service based in Victoria. 24 Moons is an absolutely insane venue so it’s only fitting such an insane concept should come to fruition there.
GRIDLOCK @ COLOUR CLUB
CHIARA KICKDRUM @ SUB CLUB
BRYCE BISHOP @ THE GASO
✰ SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 ✰
MONSTER JAM @ ACCOR STADIUM
SAY FUCKING LESS!!!!!
NO KERFEW DEBUT PARTY @ THE HOUSE OF MUSIC & BOOZE
SKYLAB RADIO 4TH BIRTHDAY @ ABBOTSFORD WAREHOUSE
HONKY TONK @ MISCELLANIA
KILL CARTER @ KINDRED BANDROOM
✰ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 ✰
YARD PARTY @ BAHAMA GOLD
LOCAL KNOWLEDGE @ MISCELLANIA
