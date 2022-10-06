VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Is it the weekend already…? We still haven’t had any word from Perth, Hobart or Adelaide as to whether they are ok. Or what’s happening over there. Or whether they exist.

Guys, if you’re reading this, we do care! Send your events to the below email. I’ll include them, I promise.

Videos by VICE

There’s lots on this weekend. Suspicious.

IF YOU WANT US TO ADD SOMETHING, EMAIL ME: ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU

✰ THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 ✰

ON REPEAT: CHARLI XCX @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

ON REPEAT: CHARLI XCX @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

Sydney!!!! Who doesn’t want to listen to Charli XCX on repeat all night long? Doors at 7.

SNAX BY FIEND @ THEODORE’S

✰ FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 ✰

DJARRA FUNDRAISER @ 24 MOONS

An absolutely bonkers concept which is so crazy it might just work, 24 Moons will be host to Melbourne’s finest DJs playing 30 minute speedrun sets from 7p.m. to 5a.m.. Proceeds are going to, Djirra an Aboriginal Family Violence Response & Support Service based in Victoria. 24 Moons is an absolutely insane venue so it’s only fitting such an insane concept should come to fruition there.

GRIDLOCK @ COLOUR CLUB

CHIARA KICKDRUM @ SUB CLUB

BRYCE BISHOP @ THE GASO

BRYCE BISHOP @ THE GASO

✰ SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 ✰

MONSTER JAM @ ACCOR STADIUM

MONSTER JAM @ ACCOR STADIUM

SAY FUCKING LESS!!!!!

NO KERFEW DEBUT PARTY @ THE HOUSE OF MUSIC & BOOZE

SKYLAB RADIO 4TH BIRTHDAY @ ABBOTSFORD WAREHOUSE

HONKY TONK @ MISCELLANIA

KILL CARTER @ KINDRED BANDROOM

✰ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 ✰

YARD PARTY @ BAHAMA GOLD

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE @ MISCELLANIA

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.