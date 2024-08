VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

IF YOU WANT US TO ADD SOMETHING, EMAIL ME: ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU

✰ THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

PARALUSION PRESENTS: EXPENSIVE UGLY @ COLOUR CLUB

FORTH & BACK W JNETT @ SECTION 8

Sydney ✰✰✰

HOPE ST RADIO @ PARAMOUNT HOUSE HOTEL

MADE OF MOMENTUM MAG @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

✰ FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

NEUROCRANK @ SUBCLUB

KATE MILLER @ COLOUR CLUB

FILTER 7 @ THE DOVE CLUB

SUPERSOAKERR W/ GARAGE SALE + GUSH @ THE RETREAT

Sydney ✰✰✰

AGONY EP LAUNCH @ WAYWARDS

ALIEN: CLAIRE MORGAN @ CIVIC UNDERGROUND

Brisbane ✰✰✰

SHANDY: FULLY LOADED @ BLACK BEAR LODGE

Our resident Brisbane advisor: “annnnnything Shandy puts on is fabulous, messy and fun”

✰ SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

DUTTY @ MISCELLANIA

Sydney ✰✰✰

NOMAD RADIO: BRIA / ENTER THE PORTAL / OUTER SHORES @ THE FACTORY THEATRE

CRAFT & CHOREO WORKSHOP WITH BASJIA @ SKY SIRENS

✰ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

DAYBREAK FESTIVAL @ ABBOTSFORD CONVENT

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiPXSA7prnl/?hl=en

DAYBREAK FESTIVAL POP-UP MARKET

https://www.instagram.com/p/CirkZJNpj5Z/?hl=en

SECOND LIFE SPRING MARKET @ 73 CROMWELL STREET, COLLINGWOOD

You know what? Melbourne NEEDS more markets. Victoria should become the MARKET STATE. Here you’ll find vintage & pre-loved, local upcyclers, art & homewares.

TECH WORLD @ MISCELLANIA

Sydney ✰✰✰

HOUSE OF MINCE 11TH BDAY @ KINGS CROSS HOTEL

REFLECTIONS #3 YOGA @ TBA

