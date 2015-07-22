VICE News Nominated for Four Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 36th annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards are out, and VICE News is on the list this year with nominations for four documentaries.

VICE News’ documentaries Russian Roulette, which received two nods from the judges, Last Chance High, and The Architect, have all been nominated in the premier award for American television excellence.

“It feels great to see the VICE News team recognized for all the hard work they do,” VICE News Editor-in-Chief Jason Mojica said Wednesday. “I know the competition is stiff and the jury of our peers is quite discerning, so getting four nominations for work we did in our first year of existence is quite gratifying. These nominations certainly put a spring in our step, and most importantly give our moms and dads something to brag about.”

Russian Roulette, a multi-dispatch series set in the backdrop of Ukraine’s factitious east, has received nominations for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a News Magazine and Outstanding Video Journalism: News. In this unvarnished look at the war, cameramen Frederick Paxton, Mikhail Galustov, and Phil Caller worked with correspondents Simon Ostrovsky and Henry Langston on groundbreaking reporting, showing that official declarations from the Kremlin insisting that Russia was not directly involved in the conflict did not match the reality on the ground.

The Architect, an exclusive in-depth conversation with Dr. James Mitchell, a retired Air Force psychologist and the creator of the CIA’s interrogation program, was also acknowledged in the Emmys’ Outstanding Interview category. The film by first-time producer Jason Leopold came just days after the Senate Intelligence Committee released a blistering, 500-page report on the CIA’s controversial detention and interrogation program.

Last Chance High, a tough in-depth look at Chicago’s school for the city’s most at-risk youth, received a nomination for the Outstanding Editing: Documentary and Long Form award. The series put a human face on the violence, poverty, and mental illness that affects many in this community.

Last week, VICE learned that it earned a nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for the latest season of VICE on HBO. The series won the Emmy® in 2014 and has been nominated a total of five times in the past three years.

VICE News is VICE Media’s digital news arm, which launched in March 2014. Since then, the news site has been working around the clock to dig deep into the world’s most important stories, and to go where no one else does.

Since launching, VICE News writers, correspondents, editors, and hosts have brought reportage from the front lines of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the heart of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, within the fight against Ebola in West Africa, from the streets of Ferguson, and beyond.