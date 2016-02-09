VICE Sports Sitdowns: Neymar

There is something very special about the small group Brazilian footballers who are known by just one name. From Pelé’s emergence in the fifties through to Ronaldo’s World Cup-winning goals of 2002, these players become standard-bearers of the most famous and demanding national side in the sport. Today, this mantle is carried by Neymar.

Though just 24 years old, the Barcelona forward has been known across the footballing world for several years. His rise to prominence began at Brazilian club Santos, where his goal-scoring ability and desire to take on defenders made him an instant hit with the Sao Paulo side’s fans.

Videos by VICE

Arriving on the international scene as an 18-year-old in 2010, he was quickly hailed as Brazil’s most promising player in decades. That promise has rapidly turned into game-changing reality: only Pelé, Ronaldo, Romário and Zico have scored more goals for the Brazilian national team and, with time on his side, he has the legends in his sights. His importance to the seleção is confirmed by his status as captain, with Neymar now charged with leading them back to the peak of world football.

Joining Barcelona in 2013, he has already won Europe’s biggest prize, the UEFA Champions League, as part of Barca’s all-conquering 2014-15 team. Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar is part of arguably the greatest attacking line in the history of football.

The Brazilian was chosen as the world’s third-best player in last year’s FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony and is the clear favourite to climb to the number one spot in the years to come.

VICE Sports spoke with Neymar at the presentation of his new Nike boots.