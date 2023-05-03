VICE Spotlight: JULAI

JULAI is a master of the stage.

This became obvious when one of VICE’s writers saw him one weekend and said: “JULAI was incredible live, we should write something.”

So here we are. That’s what we’re doing. Let’s go.

I first heard of JULAI about a year or so ago. His Spotify was empty, having not released any music on the platform yet, but there were whispers that something was brewing. I wrote him down on a list of artists to watch.

But now, the music has come. Aside from his magical stage performances often ogled over by wet-lipped fans, JULAI’s sharp-tongued lyricism in rap-adjacent anthems are equal parts witty and relatable, but also, in his own words, “UNAPOLOGETIC.”

Photo by @overcastweather

So far, we’ve been gifted the singles “OLD MONEY” and “BADDIE BTTMS” fitted with lyrics like, ‘“Daddy, come grab it”, and soon (in June) the salacious “Sugar And Spice”.

“I would describe my music as a mixture of both sugar, spice and ALL BITE!” he tells VICE.

“My delivery is UNAPOLOGETIC, and very up in your face, however, the foundation is built from the responsibility I’ve placed on myself to empower and represent the communities I exist in.”

A prominent member of his local ballroom scene and an avid gracer of Melbourne’s underground stages, JULAI honours his responsibility to the community that bore safe spaces for him to pursue his art. In turn, he has become a leader for others to do the same.

“I started making music to connect with my brothers in lockdown who are super musically talented. As I’ve continued to grow as an artist, understand my voice, I’ve been blessed with the opportunities to perform on many different stages,” JULAI says.

“I’ve come to learn that I speak from an experience that is important outside of my community. I understand the power my voice holds when it comes to relatability, taking up and creating safe spaces for the people who share an understanding of what it’s like to be queer (gay) and POC.”

Building on community,JULAI’s life influence will forever be his mother, Janet Malia Nive. A Pasifika, Samoan mother of six who “worked her ass off every single day to ensure we had a roof over our heads and food on the table,” he says.

“She plays a big part in my grounding process when I feel lost in both my life or career, and I hope to make a successful living out of everything I do and the stages I touch, so she can live a life deserving of the love she’s poured into me and my siblings lives.”

Artist-wise, his biggest inspiration is Queen B, Beyoncé : “I hope to have a career that feels similar to hers.”

Looking into the future, two big goals resolve JULAI’s output.

“One is to live a life I can look back at and be satisfied with how I lived it,” he says.

“And the second is to leave something on this Earth that impacts another queer artist after me to continue the legacy, mission and impact.”



