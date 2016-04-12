Watch: Filmmaker Jon Favreau Talks About Remaking ‘The Jungle Book’

In this episode of VICE Talks Film, we sit down with actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau to discuss what it was like to direct the remake of Disney’s, The Jungle Book. Favreau talks about how he gets into the different creative headspaces necessary for directing, writing, and acting in films like Chef and Iron Man. We also learn the story of how he came up with the now iconic language used by the characters in Swingers, talk about the process of selecting his dream cast for The Jungle Book, and debate why so many remakes are coming out of Hollywood right now.