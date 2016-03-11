VICE Talks Film with ‘High Rise’ Director Ben Wheatley

VICE’s Hannah Ewens meets Ben Wheatley, the cult British director and champion of DIY filmmaking, to discuss the dark humor that pervades his films. Wheatley has a skill for combining disparate genres—from horror to slapstick comedy to murderous gangster drama—while gesturing toward critical political undertones.

He applies his unique style and unpredictable effect to an intelligent adaptation of J. G. Ballard’s dystopian novel High Rise. Set in a brutalist 70s apartment block that becomes a twisted microcosm of society, class segregation quickly collapses and the building becomes a fight-or-die prison of choice. In this episode of VICE Talks Film, Wheatley talks about his early days making viral videos with his friends and his unique partnership with his wife and co-writer Amy Jump.

With the UK housing crisis and another potential economic crash looming, there couldn’t be a more relevant moment for Wheatley’s unflinching take on High Rise.