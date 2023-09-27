Victoria Has A New Premier: Who Are Jacinta Allan and Deputy Ben Carroll?

Premier Daniel Andrews has resigned from his leadership and politics, effective 5pm Wednesday, and the Labor caucus has announced his deputy Jacinta Allen will step up to become the state’s 49th premier.

Labor’s returning officer Paul Hamer confirmed the appointments of Allan and Niddrie MP Ben Carroll as her deputy following the party meeting.

“All positions have been elected unopposed. The new premier is Jacinta Allan, the deputy premier is Ben Carroll, the new ministerial cabinet position will be filled by Vicki Ward,” he told media.

Who is Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan?

Allan, 50, was elected to parliament in 1999 at the age of 25 as the Member for Bendigo East – where she grew up.

At the time she was also Victoria’s youngest-ever government minister.

The self-described “daughter of workers” and the granddaughter of the president of the Bendigo Trades Hall, Allen rose to prominence in 1997 as a local campaigner against a strip club in her area.

She has been Deputy Premier since Andrews’ longtime deputy James Merlino retired in June 2022 and is also the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, as well as the Suburban Rail Loop Project. She was the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery until July, when it was announced Victoria would no longer host the event due to blown out costs.

Over the years she has promoted worker unions, gender equality and women’s reproductive rights, having been vocal about her endometriosis diagnosis and its impact on her fertility and her now family of three.

Allan has been an ally with Andrews and his left faction of the Labor Party for years and reportedly long-primed for leadership.

Following today’s announcement Andrews said Allan’s unopposed appointment was a “great outcome”.

“It’s time for someone else, and I couldn’t be more happy that my colleagues have unanimously endorsed and chosen Jacinta Allan to be the 49th premier. She’s always worked hard for the people of Victoria and she always will,” he said.

Who is Victorian Deputy Premier Ben Carroll?

Ben Carroll, the 48-year-old Member for Niddrie, grew up in Melbourne’s north-west and attended a Catholic school in Essendon.

He is currently in charge of the Industry and Innovation, Manufacturing Sovereignty, Employment and Public Transport ministerial portfolios.

Before entering parliament in 2012 he was a policy advisor and lawyer.

In his decade in politics he has advocated for better education opportunities, better transport access including V/Line and regional transport, and climate action.

He is part of Victorian Labor’s right-wing faction.

What now for Daniel Andrews?

Andrews called a snap press conference on Tuesday afternoon, joined by his wife and two sons, and said his time in politics was coming to an end.

Andrews was Victoria’s longest serving Premier, elected in 2014, and has been in politics for just over 20 years.

“It’s not an easy decision because as much as we’ve achieved together there’s so much more to do,” he said.

“But when it’s time, it’s time. It’s not an easy job, being premier of our state. That’s not a complaint, it’s just a fact.”

“It requires 100 per cent from you and your family. That of course is time limited and now is the time to step away.”

Andrews will step away from politics completely, including in his role as member for Mulgrave.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Andrews was “a man of great conviction”, saying he had rebuilt the state’s health system and “never shirked his responsibilities”.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia.