Video Shows Texas Cop Drawing Gun and Pulling Teenage Girl’s Hair While Breaking Up Pool Party

A Texas cop has been placed on administrative leave after video surfaced of him pulling his gun and roughly handcuffing a teenage girl as police attempted to break up a pool party in McKinney, a suburb about 30 miles north of Dallas.

News of the incident started to spread after a YouTube user identified as Brandon Brooks posted video of the encounter. In the footage, an officer from the McKinney Police Department yells expletives at teenagers and handcuffs them. He also forcefully pulls one teenage girl to the ground and places her in handcuffs. Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from VICE News.

At one point in the video, two teenage boys approach the officer in an apparent attempt to help the girl being handcuffed. The officer momentarily draws his weapon, and the boys run away with other officers in hot pursuit.

In his description of the video, Brooks said the police arrived after a fight broke out between a girl and her mother. According to the Dallas Morning News, the police were called to the Craig Ranch Community Pool after receiving complaints that teenagers were using the pool without permission.

“When the cops showed up everyone ran, including the people who didn’t do anything,” Brooks wrote. “So the cops just started putting everyone on the ground and in handcuffs for no reason. This kind of force is uncalled for especially on children and innocent bystanders.”

The police officer at the center of the controversy remained unnamed as of Sunday afternoon. McKinney Police Chief Chief Greg Conley addressed reporters in a press conference, and said the officer’s conduct raised concerns.

“Our initial reaction was to place the officer on admin leave to conduct a thorough investigation,” Conley said, adding that a full internal affairs investigation would be launched to see if further action should be taken against the officer.

Conley said the teenager seen being handcuffed in the footage was not arrested.

“A 14-year-old female was temporarily detained by one of the officers,” Conley said. “She was ultimately released to her parents.”

Conley said no one was ultimately arrested during the incident, although several teenagers were detained. The video also shows other teens being handcuffed by the officer and told to sit on the ground.

“The McKinney Police Department is committed to treating all persons fairly under the law,” the chief said. “We are committed to preserving the peace and safety of our community for all our citizens.”

